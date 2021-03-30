From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Businessman and philanthropist Aham Rochas has stated that inequality, technology and the increasing wealth gaps in Nigeria are mutually inclusive.

He stated this at a media parley at the Aham Rochas group headquarters in Abuja, where he noted that technology, which is meant to be a tool to enhance the lives of Nigerians, has not been effective in bettering lives, rather it has become a tool of wealth disparities, further widening the wealth gaps in Nigeria so much so that people live different realities within the same country as though they live in different countries.

According to Mr Aham, ‘a bulk of Nigeria’s population is not carried along in the progression of technology and, as such, they have not felt the positive impact of technology and this is because of the increasing wealth gaps in the country.

‘As a result of the wealth gaps in Nigeria it appears like the government forms technology-based policies that affect only a pocket of Nigerians which even further alienates more Nigerians and widens these gaps.’

He stated that the first step for these gaps to be reduced is to create more awareness of the disparity in such a way that government rethink policies so that those behind can be carried along and brought forward.

He suggested that more investments should be made in giving rural dwellers access to technology and the infrastructure to support these technologies to enable them benefit adequately.

‘Also, public education should be made a priority and the educational system should be rejigged so that there are equal opportunities for people regardless of class, religion, or ethnicity,’ he added.