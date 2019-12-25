Christmas is very unique. When Christmas comes, the air changes everybody begins to think, feel and act Christmas. The weather changes with silent cold breeze gliding through the skins and oceans. If it even rains it brings harmattan that will make people feel the difference between dry season and ordinary season. Christmas brings harmattan and harmattan brings happiness that makes one feel the Christmas season.

In the East it looks like winter and in the far north it is more winter. The excitement of Christmas makes you enjoy the cold and even in the local areas they make fire to warm themselves as the whites heat the houses to enjoy the warmth during winter. Even when you try to ignore Christmas because there is no money to celebrate it, the aura and activities around remind you.

The vocabulary in everyone’s mouth is Christmas! Christmas! If they are to think deeply, they will find out that they are affirming the man coming whether Christians, Muslims or pagans. The weather smells Christmas. The decorations are seen everywhere with twinkling lights that can’t be resisted. Music sounds everywhere to attract people to businesses. The music is even played by those who don’t know Jesus. People eat rice everyday but can’t afford to miss “Christmas rice”.

What is the anthropology behind rice and other foods at Christmas while we eat it every day? This means that rice tastes Christmas at Christmas! People always remind you to reserve rice for them at Christmas. During this season, the air you breathe is Christmas, everywhere smells Christmas. The world stands still at Christmas celebrating Christmas. The environment is always different charged with love, joy and peace.

Christmas is the greatest season that mankind enjoys and it brings unity. Every face is full of smiles and happiness. The children begin to blow their knockouts and fire crackers to remind us of the season. Even the children of the poor spend so much money on knockouts and firecrackers without knowing its effect on their family economies.

Christmas is a historical/present event that will never fade away. It is a reality that mankind experiences. It is a wonderful reality; a reality that leads to a new year. The spirit of Christmas could be so intoxicating leading many people to abuse it. Christmas is a season when it is not easy to be faithful and truthful in business. Everything is gain! Gain! Gain! Traders hike prices to make sharp gains. Transportation costs are overblown at Christmas and People go home complaining of high transport fares. Some get stranded in the villages due to no money to come back. People spend lavishly without thinking of January that seems to be the longest month. As market women jostle to make quick gains, area boys join the fray and conductors find the season to cut passengers’ throats with high intra city fares.

Christmas is a wonderful season.

We should see Christmas as a spiritual season. Anyone who abuses it is on his or her own. We should not be lured into frivolous expenses or acts that negate our values and the main reason for Christmas. Wishing you the best of the season!

Very Rev. Monsignor

Livinus Ukah,

Parish Priest; St Kizito Catholic Church Alaba- Suru/Oro Lagos.