Yes, the football was not inside the net, as every- body had expected, but in the hands of the goalkeeper. It caused the cup match to end in a draw. My pride evaporated. I was stinking from the football pitch to my hostel, like someone pulled out from the gutter. Nobody remembered that, out of the two goals we scored, I scored one. It did not matter at all to any- body and also to me. We lost a game we had won!

That was the price of not finishing well. That time, 1965, I was an unbeliever. Of a truth, I missed in scoring that goal narrowly, the winning goal. It had no meaning as I did not score it. What mattered was the goal scored. In the same manner, some people will regret that they missed going to Heaven narrowly. “If not that charm my daddy gave me for protection, I would have made it. That day the Pastor was preaching, I was convicted but I could not surrender the charm. As if he knew, he asked me if I had any charm and I lied to him,” someone will regret. It is a regret that will not attract sympathy. The difference is clear, of running medical tests on someone and doing postmortem on his corpse!

At the Upper Room, Judas, one of the disciples of Jesus, was not there. He was dead, not by sickness or accident. He committed suicide. He sold Jesus but was not comfortable in keeping the proceeds. He returned the money to the buyers. They, too, could not have the money back and keep also what they bought. Not only was he missing at the Upper Room, he missed narrowly to be called, like others, ‘Saint Judas’. That was painful for a man, who for three years, was with Jesus. He did not finish well, though he was their treasurer. Many people like him, who did not end well, did not start well really. To be a child of God, from where the journey starts, a man must surrender his life absolutely to Jesus. There is no middle path, irrespective of the office he holds in the Church.