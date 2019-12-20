George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

National Chairman of Action People’s Party and Publicity Secretary of Colition of United political parties, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere said yesterday was day of liberation for the people of Imo state following the judgement of the Apex Court was declared that Uche Nwosu was never a candidate of the Action Alliance in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

This was just as he noted that the Apex Court’s ruling of today has already the nullified his appeal before to the Supreme court that he be declared winner of the 2019 Imo governorship election.

It would be recalled that the APP National Chairman has filed a suit against the eligibility of Uche Nwosu to contest the 2019 governorship election having been nominated by both the All progressives Congress and Action Alliance .

The APP National Chairman who stated this at a press conference in Owerri , the Imo state Capital said that with the Apex Court’s decision that Uche Nwosu was never a candidate of the Action Alliance has already nullified his election petition appeal before the supreme Court.

According to him it is Liberation day and a Christmas gift to Imo people and an end to the Okorocha’s quest to continue the plundering and destruction of Imo state

He said , ” the Supreme Court has just a few minutes ago finally quashed the over bloated governorship ambition of Uche Nwosu, the son-in-law of former Governor Rochas Okorocha and his stooge through which Okorocha would have continued his stranglehold on the resources of Imo State and technically be holding office for a third term.

In a unanimous judgment, the Court in a Suit filed by the Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere led Action Peoples Party, APP, held that by virtue of Uche Nwosu’s double candidature and in line with the clear provisions of the Electoral Act, he was bound to be disqualified from the election and affirmed the judgments of the High Court and the Court of Appeal.”

By this judgment, the Election Petition Appeal against the election of Governor Emeka Ihedioha also before the apex court by Uche Nwosu is also dead and buried. This is because Uche Nwosu was not a validly nominated candidate for the election and therefore lacks the locus to file a petition before the Governorship Election Tribunal.”

The National Chairman of the Action Peoples Party who expressed joy that his Party was the one that sealed the fate of the Okorochas and liberated Imo State from their shackle.

He also called on the EFCC and the ICPC to take advantage of this judgment which has permanently robbed Uche Nwosu of his planned immunity and investigate him, Senator Rochas Okorocha and their ilk with a view to recovering every Imo kobo stolen by them.