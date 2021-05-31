The victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki at the Supreme Court has rekindled the hope of the people of central senatorial district of Edo State realising their dream of producing the next governor of the state in 2024, even as they congratulated Obaseki on his victory at the weekend.

They indeed emphatically stated thatt is their turn to produce the next governor of Edo State in 2024.

Speaking at a two-day summit with the theme ” Esan Leadership Question: Matters Arising”, Abuja based school proprietor, Mr. Kenneth Imansuangbon, described Obaseki’s victory at the court as a double glory for the people of Esan, calling on all and sundry to support the governor in his quest to reposition the state for the benefit of all.

“The victory of Governor Obaseki is the reason we are gathered here today. All Esan people are here to say God thank for making Obaseki’s victory total.

“Obaseki’s victory should translate to Esan agenda which by 2024 will become a reality when one of us will become the governor of Edo State because by equity, justice and fair play, it is our turn”‎, he said.

Imansuangbon, popularly called ‘Rice Man’, because of his annual distribution of rice to the poor, however, called for negotiation with the Benins and Afemai in order to actualize the agenda of the district.

“Today, we have just issued a Memoranda that on 2024 we stand for the Esan man or woman to be the governor of Edo State. Since Prof. Ambrose Alli of blessed memory, we have not had Edo governor of Esan extraction. That of Prof. Osunbor cannot be counted because in the eye of the law, he never was.

“In Esan agenda, I make bold to say that what we are clamouring for is the Edo State agenda that is anchored on fairness, equity and justice which will guarantee peace and development. Let us emulate our sister state like Delta where power is rotated among the three senatorial districts”, propoosed.

On his part, the Speaker of the Edo House of Assembly, Hon. Marcus Onobu, expressed delight with the summit and thanked the organisers, noting “there is strength in unity.

“It gives me joy today to be among us to discuss issues about our future. We are all people of Esan no matter the local government area you come from. We need to rally round our own as a people.

“The message to take away is to be united. The quality of leadership is not one who puts food on the table but one who could mobiise the voting population of our people, galvanize the consciousness of other senatorial districts for us to accomplish this agenda”,he said.

Speaking in the same vein, one the daughters of late Prof. Ambrose Alli, Mrs Stella Alli-Ukburebor, while congratulating Governor Obaseki on his apex court victory, said the victory is also the victor of Esan people who rallied round him during the election, adding that “we are at this summit to talk about Esan agenda 2024 which must be accomplished as we are using this medium to plead with our Benin and Afemai brothers and sisters to join us to see to its reality.”

Earlier in a welcome address, Convener, the summit, Mr.Timothy Okojie, pointed out that the dream behind the Esan agenda is borne out of the desire to ensure that the Esan nation as part of Nigeria and Edo State should come together and speak with one voice because they need each other to accomplish the objective behind the gathering.

“Except we develop the least among us, the best amongst us cannot succeed. So, against this backdrop, what we are saying is that other communities of people in other parts of the country are meeting, talking about the way forward in Nigeria of today. So, our meeting today is to fashion the way forward for the Esanland which is getting the governorship of Edo State through persuasion in 2024”.