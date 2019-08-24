The newspapers are awash, all the time, with stories of men who raped their daughters and sometimes, the result was pregnancy. It beats all imaginations to read such reports. It has reached a level where one may ask, whether a man, created by God in His own image, can commit, even any unconceivable evil. My frank response is: ‘It is Possible’.

A family can spend their resources to give their son the best education. The youth, at the end of his studies, may get a good job and one day, he settles with a wife. God then blesses them with children of all gender. As was done to the man by his parents, he and his spouse will send their children to the best available school. It is possible that one thing may lead to the other, causing the couple to divorce one day.

One night, Uncle raped one of his daughters. In the morning, his children greeted him, ‘Good morning Daddy’, and he responded positively. Was it a ‘Good morning’ for him? He entered the bathroom, and brushed his teeth and showered. One wondered why he should do all these. What for? Is it not only human beings that do these things? Is he one? He was served food later and he ate. Imagine! Eating for what? “Oga, Good morning,” his driver greeted him, when he arrived for work and he responded. Is he still Oga?

That morning, his daughter might attempt to cover their sin with hard-pressed smiles. She might be respecting him in the past, but now, she holds him in contempt. Perhaps, he used to shout at her, when she misbehaved, but from that day, no more, so that she will not spill the beans! His other children might be aware of the evil union and for sure, it may affect their respect for the ‘couple’. Their house servants and security guard might be on the same page with his children.

In the office, the low and the mighty greeted him cheerfully, responding also to his orders. Chai, may you not blame them, for they did not know what he did during the night with his daughter! Perhaps, he had a document to fill that required his marital status, number of children, their names and ages. What would he do? Is he still a dad? Do dads exhibit such anomalous character? “Train up a child in the way he should go; and when he is old, he will not depart from it,” says Prov. 22:6. The training he gave his daughter during the night was in promiscuity and incest, so that when she grew up, she would pass them over to her children.

Uncle might be remorseful the first day he committed the abominable act, but with time, he hardened his heart and it becomes a regular affair. He might then, even invent reasons to justify his conduct. The usual defence has always been, “My wife has left me.” What did he do to prevent it? Did the officiating minister not ask him on his wedding day, whether he would take Aunty as his wedded wife, ‘for better and for worse’? Did he not respond positively? No excuse is good enough for divorce. As we blame him for his sexcapade, there is nothing for his estranged wife to rejoice about. A normal mother should consider first, the interest of her children before taking the adventure. A normal man should also, do the same. Selfishness, however, speaks differently.

The defence of one of Uncle’s kind for raping his daughter was reported to be that he wanted to confirm her virginity. Fine! My only problem is that he has not disclosed the university that awarded him his MBBS. He should tell us when the medical profession changed their ethics that precludes their members from handling intimate medical issues of their close family members, as he did. Why did he use his penis for the virginity test, instead of the conventional tool doctors use? Perhaps, the other Uncle who impregnated his daughter was also testing her fertility? We have not heard how these men jumped into the railway track, when a train was in motion to test if it could kill! We are still to hear, how they jumped one night into the sea at the Third Mainland Bridge, Lagos, to see if the sea can drown somebody at night.

I wonder how a girl will feel in the morning, after sexual union with her dad! My God! Such atrocity! Such sacrilege! Were it in the dream, should she not even fast for that? Is she still his daughter? Do daughters sleep with their dads? Can she still confide in him? Can she still seek his counsel? This is the price the sinner pays for his deeds here on earth, not even the suffering that awaits him in hell at the end of life.

It is possible to argue that her father forced her to submission in their abominable act, but how far did she resist him? Who heard her crying and shouting for help? If he threatened to kill her, as it was reported by some of them do, did it matter if he carried out his threat? Is death not better than sleeping with one’s dad? If by any reason he succeeded in raping her, who did she tell in the morning? If she is not a cripple, should she not leave his house in the morning? It does not matter the type of magnificent mansion they have, any other place, even the gutter, is better that that evil house, where a man sleeps with his daughter. If in anger, Uncle stopped paying her fees, there is no problem, for staying out of school is still better than hell. And that house is one!

One day, a neighbour might call Uncle a dog. “Do I look like a dog?” in berserk, he might protest. They might end up fighting and he might sue the fellow successfully. It does not change anything. The truth remains that, though the fellow was not aware of the incest he committed, he has made himself an animal by his incestuous act. His dog, if it had smelt the rat of his sexual misdeeds, might protest for bracketing them with him. “Ask Pastor Osondu, if we, of dogs’ family, commit incest as Oga did,” he would insist. Walking down memory lane, I will then remember, how my male dog died and I thought that one of the male puppies, already grown up, would cross the mother when she was on heat. To my surprise, it did not, yet, we always associate dogs with extreme sexual indulgence! Although some human beings defile their mothers, it is strange to some animals like dogs. Some men, also like Uncle, defile their daughters!

It is possible for someone, who indulges in this sin, to have been reading the reports of people in this evil habit. It is possible for such a fellow to read this write-up. “Can he still make Heaven?” Someone may ask. Mercy manifests the beauty of God. May it be the person’s portion! May he be assured of my prayers! If he will repent even today from his evil deeds, and he turns to God for forgiveness, it is possible!

