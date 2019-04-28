Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

President, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev’d Samson Ayokunle, has told the Federal Government that it is time to release leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and former National Security Adviser (NSA) to former president, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, Col. Sambo Dasuki(retd).

He made the call when he addressed a press conference to kick-off the national convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention (NBC), at the seminary of the church in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, at the weekend.

Ayokunle, who is the President of NBC, also enjoined the Federal Government to ensure the release of Leah Sharibu from the captivity of Book Haram insurgents. She was among over 100 schoolgirls abducted by Boko Haram insurgents on February 19, 2018, at Government Girls’ Science Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe State.

He appealed to the Federal Government to negotiate with the insurgents and secure the release of Leah Sharibu as well as the remaining chibok girls who have been in captivity of the Boko Haram since 276 female students were abducted on the night of 14–15 April 2014, from the Government Girls’ Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State.

According to Ayokunle, President Mohammadu Buhari, should ‘put all machinery in motion to squarely address in a better way the issues of insecurity, such as kidnapping, Islamic insurgency called Boko Haram, herdsmen’s attacks and ethnic militia disturbances in North East of Nigeria.

“All the people in captivity have been there for too long, especially Leah Sharibu and the remaining Chibok girls.

“Of course the leader of Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and the former presidential security adviser, Sambo Dasuki, who are in the hand of the Federal government are also due for release.”

Zakzaky, as gathered, has been in detention since December 2015 in connection with the clash, which members of his Islamic denomination had with the Nigerian Army. A court of competent jurisdiction has ruled that he should be admitted to bail.

Also, Dasuki, a retired Nigerian Army Colonel served as NSA to former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Jonathan. He was arrested on December 1, 2015, for allegedly stealing $2.1billion and was also accused of awarding phantom contracts to buy 12 helicopters, four fighter jets, and ammunition meant for Nigeria’s military campaign against Boko Haram Islamist militants. Different High Court judges in Nigeria and ECOWAS Court, have ruled that he should be granted bail.