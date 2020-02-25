Brown Chimezie

Solomon Ogbonna, the president Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos state, recently visited a section of the Balogun Market in Lagos Island which was gutted by fire. He advised the traders at the market to insure their properties against fire and other disasters.

He speaks also on other topical issues on the economy.

Excerpts

Feelings about recent fire incident at Balogun Market?

Awful! The fire incident was terrible, very bad, as traders lost goods worth millions of Naira. Thank God, no life was lost in the incident. It is quite unfortunate and I sympathise with the affected traders. I plead with the government of Lagos state and the wealthy people in our society to assist the traders in rebuilding their businesses as they pick up the pieces.

Suggestions on how to avert future incidents?

Fire outbreak just like every accidental event is unpredictable. However, we always take some cautious measures to stem or avert such events, especially when traced to human error. We learned the fire was ignited while somebody was refueling a running electric generator. It is unfortunate, and I hope people would avoid refuelling generators on operation. Even in our homes, we should turn off the generators before refueling. If possible, allow the generator to cool before refueling.

The individual ownership of generators at congested market places causes heavy noise and air pollution. I therefore suggest that traders’ union leaders should consider installing central generators to serve the various sections of the market. The giant generator should be located far from the shops at designed generator house. Each shop will be charged stated amount for the maintenance and fueling of the generator; in same way as they pay for grid electricity. Furthermore, our traders and all business people should embrace the practice of insuring their businesses. When businesses are insured, losses due to accidents are borne by the insurance company. It is important to note that insurance claims are paid, if and only if, the client took adequate measures to avoid mishaps. So, even when they insure their businesses, they should be careful and avoid reckless behaviors that could endanger the businesses and jeopardise their chances of insurance claims. By and large, it makes good business sense to insure your businesses.

Position on Okada and keke ban by Lagos government

Though, the ban creates problems to both commuters and operators, but I believe the government has some good reasons and intentions as it enforces the ban. Quite, lots of people (operators) are thrown into the labour market, but government cannot inflict such pain on her subjects without cogent reason. So, I believe that the government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has very cogent reason to ban the vehicles. I equally believe the government has arrangements to cushion the effect of the ban on commuters. So, we should reason with the government, even as we sympathise with those who lost their sources of income due to the ban. I advise the operators to stop dissipating energy and the little savings they have, protesting the ban; but to make hay and venture into other businesses. I want the operators to view the ban from positive angle— every disappointment is a blessing in disguise— as God will definitely bless them in their new ventures.

We heard some Igbo people petitioned APC leadership in Lagos state, asking them to stop dealing with Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos state. They claim to be Igbo leaders and APC members, so all affairs with Ndigbo should be channelled through them.

First of all, politics is over and the stage now is governance. Furthermore, they directed their petition to the wrong people— progressive democrats who understand and believe in the tenets and values of democracy. APC leaders in Lagos state are core democrats who believe in the government of the people, by the people and for the people. Those hypocrites writing petitions are anti-democrats who believe purely on stomach infrastructure. They are moaning the direct disbursement of the empowerment items from the APC administration to Ndigbo especially to widows and less privileged. They are angry, because their plan to short-change the people was scuttled, as the government sent the items direct to the people through Ohanaeze Ndigbo secretariat. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is the umbrella organisation of Igbo in Lagos, and APC administration knows they can reach the larger members of Igbo community through Ohanaeze Ndigbo secretariat. Nobody is denying Ndigbo who are members of APC benefits due them. However, they should not be obstacle to the dividends of democracy meant for the Igbo community in Lagos. They should be sincere and upright with the APC leadership in Lagos by asking for their specific incentives/benefits as APC members, instead of working to divert what is due the Igbo community in Lagos. If indeed they are APC members and true democrats, they would strive to ensure their immediate constituency, Igbo benefits immensely from the APC administration. Anyway, they are not real, and their stocks-in-trade are mudslinging and blackmail.

I want to use this opportunity to appreciate the APC administration of Lagos state and APC national leader Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu as they work to deliver dividends of democracy to all Lagosians including Ndigbo. It is pertinent to note that we, the leaders of Ndigbo in Lagos are galvanising Ndigbo to support Lagos administration and contribute our quota towards the mega-city program of the administration. Borrowing from JF Kennedy, Ndigbo should think not what Lagos will do for them, but what we can do for Lagos. Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos leadership makes bold to say that eminent Igbo sons and daughters in Lagos heed our call and are contributing to make the mega-city program a success. These people are appreciative of the empowerment of less privileged Ndigbo especially widows are getting from the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Is Ohanaeze Ndigbo political or just social-cultural organisation?

That is good question. It is just like asking Queen Elizabeth, if she is into partisan politics. She can command and direct during the administration of any Prime Minister, yet she is not a political leader. If she fails to guide the politicians, she will regret any wrong arising from her inaction. In same manner, Ohanaeze Ndigbo is no political organisation, but her leadership guides and directs the political leaders from Igbo land to ensure dividends of democracy to Ndigbo. Ohanaeze Ndigbo is a pressure group working to protect the interest of Ndigbo across the world. So, Ohanaeze Ndigbo guides and supports Ndigbo in all spheres of life including politics.

Thoughts on Anambra state election

It will be a perfect choice if; the people of Anambra can choose the duo of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo and Dr. Kingsley Muoghalu as the governor and deputy for the next dispensation. If these two are on the saddle, the economy of Anambra state will be transformed immensely.

Some politicians in Lagos state complained that Ndigbo did not vote for them notwithstanding their tremendous efforts to court Ndigbo during the election.

First, in democracy, you don’t expect all people of same stock to vote for same person or party.