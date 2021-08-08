From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Pantami, his Women Affairs and Youth and Sports Development counterparts, Dame Paullen Tallen and Sunday Dare, have been billed to grace the 2021 edition of DIGITEST.

Also expected at the official hybrid opening ceremony in Abuja, is the Minister of State, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Ramattu Tijani Aliyu.

DIGITEST, an initiative of Digital Peers International (DPI), is an information and communication technology (ICT) based camp.

The 2021 edition of DIGITEST kicks off today, August 9, 2021, and run through to Monday August, 16, 2021 with the theme, “Digital Skills; Pathway to Prosperity.”

The event which goes fully online, will witness participants from Nigeria, USA, Canada, even as more people have been registering for the programme which promises to be unique and creative with exceptional prizes to be won.

DIGITEST National Coordinator, Mrs Ibukun Odusote, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, explained that the determination and enthusiasm to get the fruits of development in Nigeria back on track must teach the country a lesson that the quest for development must start with the youth with the belief that without ICT, there can never be any meaningful growth and development.

Odusote said: “For a well rounded, relaxing, yet instructive preparation for a rewarding future in the new normal, DIGITEST 2021 is a place to be.”

Recall that DIGITEST has been organized in Nigeria since the year 2000 and has become the largest IT-based camp and competition for children in sub-Saharan Africa.

“DIGITEST has over the years played its pivotal role in getting Nigerian children who grow very fast to become world acclaimed IT innovators. During the long vacation, DIGITEST will also provide productive and creative alternative to idleness or conventional studies as had been the case all through the year when schools were in session. Though DIGITEST Online might not cover all the socials that delight young people, it will approximate and may be more interesting eventually, adjusting to the new normal,” the statement read.

