Stakeholders in information and communication technology (ICT) have layed out a road map for Minister of Communication, Dr. Ali Pantami, which, they argued, would drive the sector to success, if the minister would act on it.

Specifically, president of the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Company of Nigeria (ALTON), Gbenga Adebayo, said it was a good development that Pantami was appointed to head the communications ministry.

He said: “We are very confident that he is very familiar with the industry and naturally will bring to bear his experiences, and work with all stakeholders for the success of the sector.”

Adebayo said that the first thing Pantami should do immediately was to work towards securing a presidential order, classifying ICT infrastructure as critical national security and economic infrastructure as well as ensuring that ICT infrastructure is accorded necessary protection, for the sustainability of the sector in view of telecommunication being the infrastructure of infrastructures and very important to economic development.

Another stakeholder, Jide Awe, welcome the new minister and tasked him on a bold vision on sector governance and creating an enabling environment for inclusive digital transformation.

He urged Pantami to adopt an inclusive, multi-stakeholder approach, with all the ministry’s agencies, in driving his vision.

“With a focus on priorities such as youth innovation, emerging technologies, broadband penetration and starting projects that will have significant national impact,” he said.

Awe also stated that the minister should remove bureaucratic bottlenecks, engage more and better with stakeholders in industry, education and other arms of government: “Practice what it preaches by ensuring all activities of the ministry are digitally transformed as well as other arms of government.

“Ensure smart digital culture throughout all activities of the federal government. Have a road map developed inclusively.”

Gbolahan Awonuga, another ICT expert, said, Patanmi was very qualified for the job, adding that he was a professional and technocrat.

Awonuga charged him to see to the area of the National Broadband Plan of 70 per cent, and the issue of telecoms infrastructure deficit in Abuja causing serious outage and bad quality of service.

Secretary, governing board, Association of Information Technology local content, Mr. Adebunmi Akinbo, averred that the first thing the minister should do to reignite activity in the ministry is to immediately ensure compliance in the harmonised right of way (RoW) price between the states and the federal government.

Akinbo said the continued price disparity has created hardship for telecom operators and frustrated the growth of broadband penetration in Nigeria: “The earlier the minister impressed it upon the states that this is a developmental issue for all tiers of government, federal state and local government level and see them desisting from fixing arbitrary right of way levies, the more he is sure of impact as a communications minister.