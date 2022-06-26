From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has reiterated that he made a mistake in picking the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as his running mate in 1999. Obasanjo was Nigeria’s president from 1999 to 2007.
The former president stated this while mentoring some selected students at the 2022 National Exhibition and Awards of the Students for the Advancement of Global Entrepreneurship, SAGE, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, yesterday.
Responding to a question asked by one of the students, he said that picking Atiku Abubakar as his running mate was part of his “genuine mistakes”, saying that God saved him from all of his mistakes.
Obasanjo also lamented that the current trend of recycling old politicians to elective positions in the country would not allow young Nigerians to exhibit themselves, warning that the trend should not be allowed to continue.
He explained that the kind of money involved in the current politics of the country has made it difficult for young Nigerians to participate, urging them to remain hopeful.
Obasanjo further called for religious tolerance and harmony among Nigerians, submitting that no nation can develop amidst religious acrimony.
Earlier, the Chairman of SAGE Nigeria, Agwu Amogu said that the organisation believed that the country could be a world leader in providing potent human capital to the rest of the world, setting a benchmark for other countries to follow.
He, however, said that the country is in dire need of a paradigm shift in education in order for it to attain greatness.
The Political and Leadership Lessons surrounded the Choice of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo of Picking Alh. Atiku Abubakar whom was then Governor elect of Adamawa State as His Vice President Truly made Chief Obasanjo A TRUE DEMOCRAT, A TRUE PATRIOT & A SYMBOL OF AFRICAN UNITY IN FLESH AND SPIRIT while the eventual dispute between Former President Obasanjo and His Vice Alh.Atiku on the political process of second term reelection initially exposed the “MISTAKE” because democratically Nigerians Voted only President OBASANJO as Single candidate without running mate in the 1999 presidential election and the election victory constitutionally does not recognized Vice President which mean Picking Alh. Atiku as His Vice does not give Atiku full constitutional power of Vice President but a mere Domestic servant which Loyalty should determined possibility of whether to be a acceptable as running mate in the reelection political process but the open disloyalty of Alh. Atiku Abubakar to His BENEFACTOR keep on Exposing The “MISTAKE’ after the Joint election Victory in 2003 which gave Alh. Atiku full constitutional power of Vice President, His desperation to democratically succeed His BENEFACTOR confirmed the Choice of Chief Obasanjo for Picking him as “GENUINE MISTAKES” However the often public utterances of Alh Atiku Abubakar in the media, conferences and political gathering that He was the person which stopped Chief Obasanjo Third term agenda still keep references to Why Chief Obasanjo called it GENUINE MISTAKES of which the endless desperation of Alh. Atiku Abubakar Presidential ambition still a pointer to GENUINE MISTAKES in the Minds and Lips of Nigerians.
The place, time and the moment where Chief Obasanjo gaves these awakening FATHERLY LECTURE as gift to Nigerians in the week of World Father’s day was unprecedented in the history of democracy and democratization movement in Africa above all The GENUINE MISTAKES and its inspirational wisdoms now A DIVINE MISTAKES of all time because its Inspires Patriotism, Wisdom, Endurance, Leadership Tolerance, Sacrifices and leadership philosophy.
Finally does the alleged Third term or Tenure elongation in the imagination of some selfish and unpatriotic Politicians with a political motives of ridiculed Chief Obasanjo real?
THE THIRD TERM AGENDA IS NOW SIMPLY CALLED A “DIVINE MISTAKES”
It is still a painful irony and a wicked paradox too
that the Fulani power-that-be in the country cajoled
and suckered our then Christian President,
Olusegun Matthew Obasanjo to attend an OIC Conference in Malaysia as an Observer.
But it was during that OIC Summit in Malaysia
that the Leaders of OIC countries elected to
impose Sharia and a mandantory wearing of
Hijabs by muslim women all over the world.
It is indeed regrettable that the Chief,OBJ
failed as our President to nip in the bud the
imposition of Sharia and the mandatory
wearing of Hijabs by the Northern Covernors,
quite contrary to the agreed Secularity of our
Commonwealth.
That the Chief’s erstwile Deputy, Atiku Abubakar
is the PDP Presidential Candidate means that if
he wins the Presidential Election,he will take over
the Presidency from his Fulani kinsman,President Muhammadu Buhari.
But that will be tantamount to perpretuating the
existing Fulani Islamic Hegemony in the country.
If the APC Presidential Candidate,Chief Asiwaju
Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu does nominate a
Northern Christian as his running-mate,he will
certainly lose the Presidential Election to his
Opponent,Atiku Abubakar.
Of course,the Northern muslims are wont to vote
for a Northern muslim not for a Southern muslim.
Nonetheless, the Abokis will never ever relinquish
their current absolute firm grip over the country to
a Southerner,be he or she a muslim or not.
It is not a mere coincidence that while an APC Presidential Candidate is a Southern muslim,the
PDP Presidential Candidate is a Northern muslim.
It is all about money and the shenanigangs of the
power- that – be in the country.
Enough is enough ojare!
Nigeria We Hail Thee.Lol!!