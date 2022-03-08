Super Eagles technical adviser, Austin Eguavoen, has defended his inclusion of Ogenyi Onazi in the Super Eagles squad for the World Cup qualifiers playoff against Ghana.

Responding to questions from journalists on the reason behind the inclusion of the former Lazio man, who was once a vice captain of the team, Eguavoen said Onazi, who now plays in the second division of Saudi Arabia, wasn’t initially in his list.

He said he included the Al-Adalah of Saudi Arabia midfielder on standby to pacify everybody but says he will have the final say on including him in his main lists of players for the game.

“Onazi, good player. Whether he’s still good and can play at that level, we don’t know. But that’s why I said to pacify everybody, to ensure there’s harmony here, put him on the standby. While he’s on the standby, I have the final say,” he says.