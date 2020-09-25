

* says should be dealt with if he becomes godfather

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who was recently re-elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said it will be immoral to return to All Progressives Congress (APC) after all the hardwork the party did to return him to office.This is even as he has declared that he should be dealt with if he tries to replace former APC national chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, as the new godfather after defeating godfatherism in his state. Responding to questions from State House Correspondents after the meeting with President Buhari, he affirmed that leaving the PDP for the APC goes against Buhari’s gospel of integrity. He added that godfatherism has no place in Nigeria’s constitution and must not be encouraged as it is a threat to democracy.Obaseki while on a thank you visit to the President, in the company of his deputy, Philip Shuiabu and their spouses as well as lawmakers from the state, noted that Buhari’s role dispite being the head of the ruling party, has deepened the nation’s democracy.

