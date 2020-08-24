In order to get the best results out of Victor Osimhen, the head coach of Italia Serie A side Napoli, Gennaro Gattuso is already pondering the thought of changing the team formation in order to accommodate the newly acquired Nigerian international.

Osimhen switched to Napoli from the French Lique One side, LOSC Lille this summer in a club record fee.

According to reports Gattuso believe the 4-3-3 would not be suitable, because Dries Mertens is now too old to play entirely on the wing of a trident attack and would struggle with the extra work-load.

Instead, the coach is believed to be planning a 4-2-3-1 system with Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne and Eljif Elmas or Piotr Zielinski in support.

Napoli spent €50m plus €10m in bonuses and some youth team players to sign centre forward Osimhen from Lille.

It made him the most expensive purchase in the club’s history.

Osimhen netted 18 goals in all competitions for Lille last season.