Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Italian Energy, ENI, parent company of Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC), has signed agreement with Aggah community in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government, Rivers State, to tackle annual flooding in the area.

Aggah community, according to a group, Egbema Voice of Freedom, has over 40 years, been witnessing repeated annual flooding allegedly caused by operations of oil company in the area. The group, which is fighting against marginalization in the area, had petitioned ENI over neglect and environmental issues in the host communities with support from Advocates for Community Alternatives (ACA) and Chima Williams & Associates (CWA).

In a joint statement received yesterday, in Port Harcourt, Egbema Voice of Freedom, EVF, represented by Pastor Evaristus Nicholas (complaint), Advocates for Community Alternatives, ACA, Jonathan Kaufman, Chima Williams & Associates, CWA, Prince Chima Williams and International Federation for Human Rights, FIDH, Sacha Feierabend, noted that the agreement was following thorough investigations by ENI.

The complaint stressed the devastating impacts the flooding had on the health, property, livelihoods and environment of the Aggah community.