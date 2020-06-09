Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di-Maio on Tuesday arrived Athens to sign an agreement setting up exclusive economic zones (EEZ) between his country and Greece.

The deal, negotiated for several years and mostly focused on fishing rights in the Ionian Sea, was due to be signed by Di-Maio and his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias.

Di-Maio said that he would also discuss restarting tourism in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and global travel restrictions.

“Getting foreign tourists to Italy means work for shopkeepers, craftsmen, businesses. It makes the economy to grow.

”We need to deliver results, because we have to make up for the months of deadlock during the lockdown,”he said.(dpa/NAN)