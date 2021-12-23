AC Milan and Inter Milan have chosen a striking cathedral design for their new stadium, which will replace the iconic San Siro.

The two European giants were presented with a number of options, but have opted to go with Populous’ proposal, and the new ground is due to be nicknamed ‘The Cathedral’ after being inspired by the Duomo Cathedral.

Explaining what the two sets of supporters can expect when the stadium is built, a prospectus read: ‘The Cathedral’s bespoke seating bowl will be the most intimate in Europe, bringing fans closer to the action than ever before and creating an unforgettable atmosphere.

‘The Cathedral has been designed to create a unique home for the fans and supporters of AC Milan and FC Internazionale Milano, with bespoke installations that dramatically change the appearance of the architecture and incorporate the clubs’ unique identities into the building fabric.

‘For Inter Milan, a coiled viper of blue light wraps itself around the stadium; while for AC Milan, the vertical buttresses glow a smoldering red emanating from the depths of the building.’

Populous is the architecture firm behind London venues Wembley, Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Inspired by two of Milan’s most famous buildings, the Duomo di Milano and Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, the new stadium will be set in a pedestrian-only area with over 110,000 square metres of green areas.