Reported AC Milan target, Victor Osimhen has given the green light to join Napoli this summer, according to one journalist. Calciomercato.com recently reported that Milan was looking at potential replacements for Zlatan Ibrahimovic and while Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic is the priority, Osimhen is also a player the club was watching.

It had been suggested that Osimhen could command a fee of up to €60m this summer, with Liverpool and Real Madrid among those strongly linked.

According to the latest from journalist Alfredo Pedullà (via MilanLive), the Nigerian international had given his approval regarding a possible move to Napoli this summer.

The negotiation was still nowhere near complete, as the Partenopei must convince Lille to lower its demands, but the player’s approval was already a good step forward.

Napoli was looking to replace striker Arkadiusz Milik, as the Pole has not yet renewed seems unlikely to with Dries Mertens’ extension. As a result, they may be forced to sell, with Juventus leading Milan in the race as per Pedulla.