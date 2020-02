Italian-Nigerian player, identified as King Paul Akpan Udo has tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus in Italy, being first footballer to be infected with virus.

King Paul 22, according to reports plays for Pianese, an Italian tier three lleague (Seria C) side.

The player who stars in forward position according to reports was dagnosed of the disease on February 27, and has been under he quarantine.

He started his playing career at Reggiana and later moved to Juventus in 2011.