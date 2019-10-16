(dpa/NAN)

Italian opposition leader Matteo Salvini was briefly hospitalised on Wednesday after suffering stomach cramps, his far-right League party said.

Salvini was taken ill while travelling to the north-eastern city of Trieste to attend the funeral of two policemen, who were shot dead two weeks ago.

After a few check-ups and a dose of painkillers, he was discharged by doctors “and there are no concerns about his condition,” the League statement said.

The 46-year-old will regularly take part in campaign events planned later Wednesday and Thursday in Umbria, the League said.

Umbria is holding regional elections on Oct. 27.

Salvini’s agenda for this week also includes a major rally in Rome on Saturday against the left-leaning government that took office in September, ousting him from power.