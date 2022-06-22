Prosecutors in Naples, Italy have quizzed Aurelio De Laurentiis, President of Serie A club Napoli and four unnamed members of the Board of Directors over the transfer of Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen, reports BSNSports.com.ng.

According to Il Mattino on Tuesday, the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office launched an investigation into the Osimhen deal and De Laurentiis and four Board of Directors of Napoli were among the suspects.

Napoli secured the services of Osimhen from Lille for €75million, and Napoli added four players in the deal.

What has raised dust were the four Napoli players, Orestis Karnezis, Ciro Palmieri, Luigi Liguori, and Claudio Manzi.

According to the Naples Public Prosecutor’s Office, there was false information about the four players’ valuation by Napoli.

The players were valued at about €20.3million, which meant they were overvalued as they should have been worth €470,000 instead.

Recall last month, Lille judicial police raided the French club’s headquarters over the Nigerian transfer to the Italian side two years ago.

Meanwhile, Napoli has turned down a €90m bid from Arsenal for Victor Osimhen. Aurelio De Laurentiis refused the bid and informed Arsenal that they would need to raise their bid to at least €110 million.

