Leading Italian sports newspaper, Corriere dello Sport has predicted Victor Osimhen will become a Goal Machine under Napoli coach, Luciano Spalletti.

After a disappointing start in the new Serie A season no thanks to his red card, Osimhen, who scored 10 goals last season, showed he means business with two well-taken goals in the UEFA Europa League at Leicester City last week.

The newspaper has now recorded how under Spalletti several strikers have shone.

In the 1997/98 season, Carmine Esposito finished the season at Empoli with 14 goals with the Napoli coach in charge then.

At Roma, the coach, who favours the 4-2-3-1 formation, made Francisco Totti a Goal Machine as a false 9. In one season, Totti scored 26 goals.

Spalletti did same magic with Eden Dzeko at Roma, before he got Mauro Icardi to score 29 goals at Inter Milan.

