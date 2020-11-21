Italian football pundit Marcello Chirico has ripped into Victor Osimhen, labeling the Napoli striker the biggest flop in the Italian Serie A at the moment, more than ex-Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Christian Eriksen, who has struggled since moving to Inter Milan.

Chirico believes the Nigeria international has not justified the hefty fee that could rise to around €80 million Napoli paid Lille to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

Despite having a hand in three goals (two goals, one assist) from his six appearances in the Italian top-flight, Chirico has insisted that Osimhen has not been up to scratch.

There were high hopes surrounding the signing of the 2015 U17 World Cup winner by Napoli after making his mark at Lille with 18 goals over the course of 2019-2020.

“Everyone says that Eriksen was the biggest flop of the championship for now. For me, the great disappointment is represented by Victor Osimhen,” Chirico told 7 Gold (via Area Napoli).

“They portrayed him as a top player. They paid a lot for him, but it doesn’t seem to me that he is doing great things, on the contrary … “

Osimhen is unlikely to be available for selection when Napoli face AC Milan tomorrow after dislocating his shoulder while on international duty.