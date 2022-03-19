Top Italian Scouts, Roberto Bassi and Mathew Olorunleke have stormed Paddysco Sports Academy to fetch and nature talented soccer stars cable of hoisting Nigeria’s flag in the nearest future.
The scouts alongside the management of Abigol Football arrived the academy home ground in Festac Town, Lagos.
While expressing delight over the arrival of the top-notch soccer administrator, Founder, Paddysco Sports Academy, Peter Okereke hinted all hands are on deck to help the scouts spot various talents.
He however details of the visit will be made public on Saturday, March 19th, 2022.
“I’m happy to announce my academy will go into agreement with an Italian scout come Saturday. I can assure you all hands are on deck to make the deal a positive outcome.
“Our lads have been improving on the field of play and go- ing into a deal like this will help inspire our players to do more.
“I urged parents and guidance to keep fingers cross ahead of the forthcoming deal and I can assure you the outcome will see Paddysco producing future stars in the nearest future,’ he stated.
The academy which focused on identifying, nurturing and managing young football talents to advance and achieve their dreams, is fully affiliated with and endorsed by the Lagos State Football Associations (LSFA).
