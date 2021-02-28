Two Italy-based former football players, Friday Ikechukwu Ebeye and his younger brother, Timothy Ebeye and their childhood friend, David Opeyemi, who plies his trade is now in Northern Cyprus, have come together to float a youth football competition at the Amuwo-Odofin/Ijeshatedo axis of Lagos where they grew up.

The competition, which will hold under the tag FRITISH Football Championship is billed to be organized by their youth days’ coach, Omoette Athan (aka Coach Lapa) at the Olympic Field, near the headquarters of The Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Church.

Coach Athan will also serve as chairman of the competition’s organizing committee and will work with the able trio of Emeka Uzegbu (secretary), Rasheed Tella and Chinedu Edum towards a successful event.

A total of eight teams have already been confirmed participation in the competition, which is tentatively billed to run from 5th to 17th April, under the aegis of FRITISH Sports International, in conjunction with Amuwo Odofin Football Coaches Council.

The teams already confirmed for the competition are Mighty Starlet of Amuwo Odofin, SC Heritage of Ojo, Golden Potters of Amuwo Odofin, Super Angels of Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Ade FC of Mushin, Young Starlet of Amuwo Odofin, Nollywood FC of Surulere and Samba Boys FC of Iba.