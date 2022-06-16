An Italy-based professional table tennis player, Tobi Falana, has donated some kits and equipment to Kwara State Sports Commission.

Falana presented the equipment to the Executive Chairman of Kwara State Sports Commission, Malam Bola Mogaji, at the conference room of the state’s stadium complex in Ilorin.

At the presentation ceremony, Falana said that he was giving back to the society because someone gave him to pave way for him to play table tennis abroad.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Falana, who plays with Casamassima Table Tennis Club of Bari, Italy, said that he decided to help the community and promote the sport that made him.

“Four years ago, I contacted Haruna Quadri to ask if he could help me with some equipment, and he did.

“I told him I wanted to play better, he didn’t know me anywhere but sent a message that l should meet him in his house, he gave me some training kits.

“The clothe he gave me six years ago is still here, l came with these equipment too,” Falana said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Falana, who recently lost his mother, praised the Chairman of Kwara State Table Tennis Association, Mr Shola Owolabi, who, he said, had been there for him since his father died years ago.

He said that Owolabi had been his pillar of support.

Members of Kwara State Sport Commission led by Mogaji and those of the state Table Tennis Association hailed the player’s initiative.

Mogaji said that he was excited at the donation, adding that it was praiseworthy to give to the society. (NAN)

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .