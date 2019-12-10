Italy and Mexico on Tuesday urged other countries to follow their lead and add climate education to their national school curricula in response to the global challenge the world is facing.

The two countries made the appeal on the sidelines of the UN climate summit in Madrid.

“Young people are demanding that governments take climate change far more seriously,” Italian Education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti said in a statement.

“There are many areas of society where we must act, and act with increased ambition: compulsory education on these topics needs to be a key part of this national and international response to the big issues of our time,” he added.

Mexico’s Martha Delgado, Vice Minister of Global Affairs in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, added: “Mexico is now committed to mandatory environmental education at home, but we are also committed to promoting environmental education internationally.”

“The challenges we are facing are national but also global. Young people everywhere need the knowledge to fully respond to what is unfolding in our world,” she noted.

The Italo-Mexican appeal was publicised by the Earth Day Initiative, a charity that supports environmental awareness through partnerships with schools, communities, businesses, and governments.

“The plan is to have a critical mass of countries committed to the environmental and climate education agenda by the time of the (next) UN climate conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow, UK in November,” the charity said. (dpa/NAN)