(Bloomberg)

Italy will present a plan this week to ease its lockdown from May 4, said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in a post on Facebook.

“A reasonable prediction” is that a detailed restart program will be applied from May 4, Conte said.

Conte said that his cabinet is working with various experts to coordinate the so-called “phase 2” when Italy will have to cohabit with the coronavirus. The plan will be done at a national level but it will take into account regional differences, Conte said.