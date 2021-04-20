Youths from Itamarun village in Ibeju-Lekki Local Council Development Area of Lagos State have called on Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, to stop members of Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), from using his name for land grabbing.

They appealed to the Adams to call the OPC members to order to avoid a crisis in the community and stop them from flaunting his name for land grabbing.

Specifically, the youths alleged that members of OPC have made life difficult for them in the community.

They said whenever members of OPC stormed their village with thugs, suspected to be land grabbers, they claimed to be acting on the order of Adams.

The youths, who described Adams as a leader and promoter of peace and Yoruba cultural heritage, added that their lives are in danger from the activities of the OPC members in their community.

They said they were convinced Adams could not support all the atrocities being committed in his name, because of his love for justice and well-being of Yoruba race.

“The OPC chairman has been bragging that if the land grabbers are arrested he will come to the station and bail them out. He is always flaunting Aare Onakakanfo’s name as the brain behind their activities.

“We are now appealing to our father, Iba Gani Adams to call on these invaders to stop encroaching on our land because people are suffering. People are using your name to terrorise us in our Town.”

The youths also called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the House of Assembly Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, to come to their rescue.

“We are handicap and we are powerless. They are ready to sell our land and use the proceeds to fight us.

“They have turned our village to their base, and it is beyond the power of the villagers to confront the land grabbers especially with the aid of OPC.”