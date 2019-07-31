Itel Mobile has launched its latest Selfie series smartphone S15 with Google Gallery Go in order to bring the best selfie experience to consumers.

Itel is the first global mobile phone brand to partner with Google on the Gallery Go project.

In line with its commitment, the initiative aims to impact on the brand’s millions of consumers in global emerging markets and empower them to enjoy mobile life at affordable price points.

Itel S15, which features the new Gallery Go, will present a number of benefits to consumers, including: A light and fast gallery optimised for Android Go phone; Smarter storage – Easily find, manage and store photos on the device; Easier editing – Make user’s photo look their best with auto-enhance

“We are delighted to launch the Itel S15 featuring Google’s latest optimized offline gallery – Gallery Go,” said David Lei, general manager of Itel Mobile.

“We believe that the mobile communication device that has revolutionised human social life should belong to everyone. By bringing Gallery Go to Itel S15 devices, we will make it easier for consumers in emerging markets, especially in Africa, the opportunity to enjoy the best selfie experience through our products.

“We created Gallery Go, a fast and smart photo gallery, for people who don’t have access to reliable Wi-Fi or online backup,” said Ben Greenwood, product manager for Google Photos.

“Gallery Go brings some of the best features from Google Photos to help you find, edit and manage your memories and we are thrilled to collaborate with Itel to bring the app to Itel S15 and select A55 Android Go devices in Africa.”

The S15 comes with the 6.1-inches HD + IPS 19.5:9 Waterdrop full-screen display with a 16MP selfie camera and 8MP rear dual camera and flash lights.

The device is packed with 1GB RAM and 16GB ROM, powered by SC7731E Quad-core 1.3GHz processor. It houses a 3000mAh big battery with AI Power Master, as well as face unlock and fingerprint sensor to protect your privacy. The AI Face Beauty 3.0 gives a major upgrade on the way to shoot. The AI algorithm identifies your facial features, skin tone and lighting environment to add beauty effects tailored to individual facial features.

The S15 will be rolling out in August throughout Africa.