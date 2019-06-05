To celebrate Children’s Day this year, Itel Mobile, treated children nationwide to special superhero-themed parties, as part of the brand’s CSR initiative, tagged “Love Always On.”

The smartphone brand, which believes that today’s children are tomorrow’s superheroes, decided to make the annual celebration a day to remember for children, their parents, and their guardians.

The party was held on May 27, 2019, with hundreds of children, including pupils from different schools and communities across different cities from Lagos, Abuja, Yola, Onitsha, Ogbomosho, Kaduna and Port Harcourt.

Featuring a beehive of fun activities like face-painting, carousel rides, football games, and lots of other exciting side attractions, including the brand’s Happy Mascot, iBoy, who came to the party in the company of other popular cartoon friends, Itel Mobile tried its best to make sure all the children were happy and satisfied. Winners of the games got amazing gifts such as educational materials and branded gift bags.

Itel Mobile partnered with the Nigeria Television Authority to bring the fun, games, and gifts to more than 2,500 children in Lagos State.

In Abuja, the brand partnered with Oma Ventures to show the importance of giving love, attention, and affection to children in the IDP camp on May 23, 2019.

In Onitsha, itel celebrated the day with children at the Red Cross Orphanage Home, in partnership with Iknobert International Limited, EBI Father Communication and Royal Global Ink Communication on May 23, 2019.

In Ogbomosho, the brand, in conjunction with Ajilete FM, Gbambari, and Tundex Multibiz Golden Venture on May 23, 2019, showed love to children on the special day.

Students of Victory Academy in Kakuri, Kaduna State, were not left out of the love from itel Mobile.

The brand also engaged children in career talks, heroic stories and exciting games in Jimeta, Yola, on May 24, 2019.

In Port Harcourt, itel, in conjunction with JJ phones, Vinchino, Daniella best, treated physically challenged kids in PH city to a day of fun and thrills.

Commenting on the celebration, Oke Umurhowo, itel Mobile’s marketing communications manager, West Africa, said: “At itel Mobile, we believe children are our future heroes and every child has the potential to change the world if given the right motivation, and itel has always been concerned about children’s growth and education.

“Our passion goes beyond creating a smartphone for everyone that is reliable and affordable. We aim to help as many children as possible tap into their full potential whilst helping them set goals and achieve their dreams.”