Easter is certainly a magical period to spend quality time with family, eat lots of food, relax, and for most of us enjoy that extra time off work. However, in reliving this joyous holiday, you can leave it up to Africa’s customer-centric brand, itel Mobile to up the ante on what it truly means to have an Eggciting Easter filled with love and goodies.

Successful brands are not only defined by the size of the market they control but also by how impactful their presence in such markets have been to the consumers – something itel thrives in and keeps setting the standard for other brands to emulate.

To celebrate the Easter holiday this year, itel Mobile launched the #itelEasterFiesta campaign. The big idea was to create a unique customer experience and to give each customer an opportunity to win fantastic gifts. Customers were also engaged with colourful parades, power challenges, and dancing whilst enjoying the thrills and excitement of the season. The 20- day campaign started with just two simple fun tasks in mind for customers to win FREE washing machines, blenders, bags of rice, itel smartphones and other amazing goodies.

To sum up the fun blast, itel had electrifying and colourful parades around town in different regions of the country, from Kano, Kaduna, Port-Harcourt, Abuja, Lagos, Ibadan, and Onitsha.

These were all days of fun, hero movements across the communities and cities, music and dolling out of amazing freebies.

A major theme of the parade and roadshow activities was the power challenge, where customers and fans tried to outdo each other.

Oke Umurhohwo, marketing communications manager, West Africa 1, itel Mobile, said:

“At itel Mobile, we have gained a lot of support and patronage from our customers and this is one of our many ways of giving back.”