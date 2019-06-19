Itel Mobile’s customers are in for a treat this season, as some customers are about to become millionaires!.

As part of its latest promo activities, Itel Mobile, is giving thousands of customers across the country a chance to win $10,000 in the new season of winnings promo.

This mega-promo is touted to be itel’s biggest ever as they are giving away a whopping sum of $10,000 dollars before June 30, 2019.

This is the brand’s way of appreciating its customers for their unwavering loyalty and affinity over the years.

To be among the lucky winners, all you have to do is to purchase any of itel’s latest power devices, itel P33 or P33 Plus at any itel authorized retail stores nationwide, then register your details at this linkbit.ly/itel10k, and you could be one of several people to win $10,000, $2,000, or $1,000.

Itel P33 and P33 Plus are the latest affordable and trendy power hero smartphones in town. These devices are equipped with a 4000mAh battery and 5000mAh battery respectively combined with AI Power Master which effectively optimizes the phone’s battery to go for 4 days on a single charge. They each come with a 5.5 inch and 6.0-inch IPS FullScreen display for immersive viewing, combined with a dual rear camera, face unlock, fingerprint sensor, 16GB ROM expandable up to 32GB, and Android 8.1(Go edition). The devices are sold for N24,100 and N27,000 in phone retail stores nationwide.