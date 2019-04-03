Itel Mobile has unveiled a significant upgrade to its existing super Max-power flagship series – the itel P33 and itel P33 plus, in a heroic themed launch event in Lagos.

Building on the premium legacy of long-lasting battery performance, the itel P33 and P33 plus embodies all-ground upgrades with advanced AI Power Master that takes smartphone battery experience to a whole new level.

Before unveiling the products, itel looked back at their achievements in the past. Fast growing in past 12 years, itel ranked the top 10 global smartphone brand for the first time as its global smartphone shipments grew over 200 per cent in Q1 2018 according to Counterpoint Research. And itel still remains the top 4 smartphone brand and top 1 feature phone brand in Africa in 2018.

In line with itel’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone innovation and design, itel P33 combines a 4000mAh battery with a futuristic AI Power Master and ultra battery endurance that offers an exceptional value of long-lasting battery designed to last 80 hours on a single charge. P33 Plus comes with 5000mAh big battery for 100 hours normal usage. The Artificial Intelligence technology in the P33 series makes the device smarter and helps control its power consumption in many scenarios automatically without bothering the users.

The itel P33 is a pivotal landmark in itel’s P-series lineup, as it is the first itel smartphone to debut with a 16GB ROM and supports an expandable microSD card up to 32GB. It also spots a multi-functional fingerprint sensor and a face unlock system for easy and secure access to the phone.

To create a unique user experience, itel has integrated the P33 to be more innovative with a unique customized interface of UI 3.0, 5.5” HD+ IPS FullScreen, 8MP dual rear camera, new trendy color (Blue) amongst others. For P33 Plus, it comes with 6.0” IPS FullScreen display and a fashionable gradation blue color.

Addressing the media on the launch, Oke Umurhohwo, Marketing Communications Manager, itel mobile, said: