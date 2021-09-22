By Chinwendu Obienyi

In a bid to provide different products that are pocket friendly and to ensure customers get access to technology and innovation, Itel Nigeria in a partnership with Spectrum Phones Limited, unveiled its very first home store in Agege area of Lagos state.

Speaking to newsmen during the launch of the store, the General Manager, Itel Nigeria and Transsion Holdings, Chidi Okonkwo, stated that over time, the brand have had Itel mobile phone products in the country and in addition to the products, introduced laptops, television sets and other home appliances into the Nigerian market while adding that these are phenomenal products that it is launching into the market under the Itel brand.

While giving reason as to why Agege was picked, Okonkwo explained that the brand partnered with Spectrum phones limited to set up a store that will provide different products from mobile phones to home appliances, laptops in a one stop shop.

“We want our people to have access to technology and innovation and we believe that we can improve as many lives as possible through technology and innovation and that is why we are setting up an Itel home in Agege.

This is the first of its kind and we are going to expand into other states and regions of the country. We want to set up as many itel home stores in the country and it is not only Nigeria that we are looking at. We are also creating these stores in Kenya as well. We will deploy in different parts of the country as well”, He explained.

Okonkwo thereafter noted that the company is a serious brand that has made concerted efforts to develop a reputable brand many of its users are yearning for.

He added that the brand will continue to provide innovative products into the Nigerian market adding that the products are not only innovative but affordable and user friendly.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer, Spectrum Phones Limited, Kate Adesomoju, said the launch of the Itel home store means that it is for every home in the state or country in the sense that there are home appliances like Television sets, mobile phones, laptops, clippers and all sorts that one might need at a very good quality and affordable prices.

“As the first partner of the Itel brand, we want every of the brand products to be found in the Nigerian mar- ket at a good price. We will keep working with them to ensure every Nigerian is a beneficiary of their products”, she said.