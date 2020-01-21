Job Osazuwa

Principal members of Osa, Imidawo, Ogunrounbi and Alagbeji of Adogun Atele family popularly known as Itele family have asked an Ogun State High Court to nullify the appointment and installations of six ‘Baale’ (traditional rulers) in Itele-Awori in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The claimants, Nurudeen Akanbi Akapo, Sunday Mathew Owotolu, Taoreed Momodu Dada, and Monsuru Ashifatu Yusuf being descendants of Adogun Atele are seeking a declaration that they are the only ones entitled to be installed as Baales and traditional chiefs in any part of Itele Awori.

In a suit filed by their lawyer, Olanrewaju Balogun, the claimants urged the court to restrain the defendants; Olota of Ota, Oba Abdulkabir Obalanlege and Abraham Idowu Akanle from further nominating, appointing and installing any person or persons as Baale in Itele which is under the control and management of Onitele of Itele.

Other defendants in the suit are Fatai Giwa, Ismaila Fashina, Rasheed Abudu, Waheed Ajoloju-Ota, Olatunji Abudu, Lateef Olayinka, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Titles, Ogun State governor, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Ogun State and Ado/Odo Local government in Ogun State.

In suit No HCT/01/2020, the claimants alleged Abraham Idowu Akanle (2nd defendant) in order to please and allegedly deceive former President Olusegun Obasanjo opted to settle the crisis in Itele between the claimant’s family and the descendants of Ogungbemi Alagbeji.

The claimants stated that the second defendant demanded the two families to present their grievances and demands and in conclusion, the claimants, through their representative demanded the enthronement of their monarch, Onitele of Itele since their family had obtained judgment at the Supreme Court to the effect that Adogun Atele family is entitled to the stool.

The family stated that while it insisted on the enthronement of Onitele of Itele, the descendants of ‘fictitious Ogungbemi Alagbeji’ allegedly led by one Taofeek Bamishebi contended the Baales be installed in all quarters and villages in Itele and that Onitele of Itele should not be enthroned.

The claimants added that the 2nd defendant allegedly aggravated the crisis when he appointed Taofeek Bamishebi whose family (Ogungbemi Alagbeji) lost to the claimants at the Supreme Court.

The claimants contended that Taofeek Bamishebi and the 3rd-8th defendants are not blood related to Itele and are from different towns but allegedly formed a traditional history of Ogungbemi Alagbeji in Itele.

They alleged that Taofeek Bamishebi’s great grandfather came from Ishaka near Ota and that his great grandfather ran to Itele for protection and was received by Ilo Oshio, a descendant of Adogun Atele.

Besides, the claimant averred that the reason the 2nd defendant is opposing the enthronement of Onitele of Itele from Adogun Atele family was allegedly because of illegal mining of laterite on the claimant’s land.