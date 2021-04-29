From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The people of Onifade-Itele, Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State, have been urged to embrace the virtues of unity, understanding, cooperation and harmonious relationship to achieve socio-economic development.

The Baale, Oluyemi Onifade, who gave the charge during a weekly community meeting at the palace of the late Onitele of Itele, Oba Jimoh Arowolo, said only unity and cooperation can bail the community out of the impediments that had stalled the town’s socio-economic and political growth.

He urged the people to always see one another as brothers and sisters and accord issues of unity and cordial relationship priority in their daily endeavours.

The baale said the people’s inimitable charisma, creative ingenuity and leadership qualities can only be sustained in an environment where unity of purpose reigned supreme.

In a similar vein, the Aro of Itele, Jimoh Ojubanire, implored the people to strive to build a strong, virile and united community, more so that it was only through unity, love and peace that the town could thrive and flourish.

Safaru Tijani Edun, Baale of Lafenwa-Itele, in his own contribution, said no society or organisation can make progress in an atmosphere devoid of peace and unity and therefore appealed to them to eschew all forms of violence.

The community secretary and a youth leader, Gbenga Ayedogbon, pleaded with the people to close ranks and resolve all contending issues for peace to reign in the town.