Shoe making is a lucrative business that takes us back to the time of handmade feet fashion. In a country like Nigeria, shoe making brands do not get much accolades as deserved, they pay more attention to imported foot-wears because they believe that the shoes imported are of high quality and authenticity while our homemade shoes are tagged “Aba made” which literally means fake or imitated.

There are three shoe making brands that have gradually changed the orientation of Nigerian foot-wears.

Itele foot wear is a company growing fast in the shoe making industry and is rated as the top leading shoe making and leather craft brand. It is one of the largest leather brands in the world from Nigeria.

Reviews keeps topping up from customers satisfaction. Itele footwear is owned by Seyi Agboola, also known as “SeyiDavid” Who is an extraordinary multifaceted business man.

He started the shoe business from his imaginary world of fashion which did not die in fantasy but brought his dream to life after he discontinued his tertiary education.

He pursued his shoe making and leather craft career when people thought that shoemaking was a low standard occupation.

Seyi Agboola used his skills in grooming the Itele brand and has successfully shaped the orientation people had about shoe makers.

The company displays and exhibits beautiful assemblage of leather products which includes shoes, sandals, slippers, belts and wallets that customers do not have to break the bank for.

Itele Footwear firmly stands out for “delivering value for money, durability and excellence” as all items are hand wrought and carefully made with the aim of giving comfort at an affordable price.

Over the years of creativity and artistic talent, Itele brand has gained recognition for competence and creativity by top celebrities who gave their attestation about how credible the brand is.

However, Itele Footwear has a walk-in and retail store in Ring road Ibadan with plans to commission more outlets across the country.

In the most commercialized state in Nigeria, Kano State, APIN Footwear Limited is among the leading footwear brands in Nigeria that majors in the production of “EVA-slippers” sandals and flip-flops.

Ace fashion is a multi tasked brand that deals with everything fashion. The Brand emerged from the insatiable love for catchy footwear, as feet fashion is an everyday practice that keeps evolving from creative minds.

The brand kick started fully in November 2018, and is owned by Mr. Akogwu Emmanuel Abraham who is a fashionpreneur and a shoe maker. He brainstorms creative ideas into shoe making to produce sophisticated wearable shoes. Ace fashion majors more on making shoes like Chelsea boots, Brockes, Mules, Palms, Sandals.

Nigeria can only get better with quality products which have been put out to the general public by meeting their expectations.