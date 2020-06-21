Olakunle Olafioye

Traditional heads of villages and towns that make up Itele land in Ado-Odo/ Ota Local Government Area of Ogun State have declared that the family name or title of Adogun Atele does not exist in the entire Itele land.

They therefore warned individuals or organizations transacting or intending to transact land business with anybody or group of persons under the name to desist from doing so in order not to fall victim of the fraudulent activities of the group.

The traditional heads made this disclosure at a press briefing held at the palace of Oba Adewunmi Okanlawon Adetunji Odutala, Onibudo of Ayetoro, yesterday.

Traditional ruler of Ayetoro, Oba Adewunmi Odutala, therefore called on the government to prevail on the so-called Adogun Atele to abide by various court judgments which have over the years established that the name never existed in Itele, saying “the activities of the Adogun Atele have caused Itele dearly in terms of growth and development.

At the event which was attended by top traditional heads in Itele land including Oba Adewunmi Odutala; Baale of Lanfewa, Chief Shafaru Tijani, Baba Oba of Ayetoro, Pastor John Durojaye, among others, the traditional heads said the activities of those who claimed to be Adogun Atele were responsible for the stunted development and growth in Itele land.

Giving the background to the activities of the group, Baale of Lafenwa village, Chief Shafaru Tijani said, “All those claiming to be Adogun Atele are purely misguided soldiers. There is no family known as Adogun Atele in the entire Itele land. The legal battle with these dubious characters started in 1920 and they lost the case. In 1943, another legal battle came up and lasted till 1946, after the death of Alimi Akapo, another person was appointed who then identified the seven families that make up Itele.