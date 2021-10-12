Item Union Lagos, the umbrella socio-cultural organization of the people of Item Okpi Ancient Kingdom, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, will, on Sunday, October 17, 2021, bid final farewell to a very distinguished member, leader and patron, Elder Kalu Uchenyi Ogwo.

The Late Elder Ogwo died recently in Lagos at the ripe age of 90. He was the eldest member of the Union and until his death remained very active in all Union’s activities.

Item Union Lagos, under the leadership of Sir Onwuka Orji, is organising a befitting memorial event in honour of this revered elder and pioneer member of the modern Item Union Lagos.

The event, which will hold at the NPA Sports Club, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, will commence by 2pm.

Item Union called on all sons and daughters, particularly those resident in Lagos, to come out in their numbers to honour their departed patron. All friends and well-wishers of Item people are also cordially invited to the event.

The late Elder Ogwo will be buried in his hormetown, Amaokwe Item on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .