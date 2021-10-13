Item Union, Lagos, umbrella socio-cultural organisation of the people of Item Okpi Ancient Kingdom, in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, will, on Sunday, October 17, 2021, bid final farewell to a distinguished member, leader and patron, Kalu Uchenyi Ogwo.

Ogwo died recently in Lagos at the ripe age of 90. He was the eldest member of the union and until his death remained very active in all union’s activities.

Item Union Lagos, under the leadership of Onwuka Orji, is organising a memorial event in honour of th revered elder and pioneer member of the modern Item Union, Lagos.

The event, which will hold at the NPA Sports Club, Bode Thomas Street, Surulere, will commence by 2pm.

Ogwo will be buried in his horme town, Amaokwe Item on Saturday, October 30, 2021.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .