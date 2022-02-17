More accolades have continued to come the way of Sportsville after last weekend’s successful awards ceremony in Lagos.

Renowned sports marketer and the Managing Director of Padmozi, Mike Itemuagbor, Delta State Sports Commission Boss, Tonobok Okowa and veteran broadcaster, Danladi Bako sent in words commending Sportsville for instituting the annual awards, even as they charged the media outfit to ensure the ceremony gets bigger and better in subsequent years.

“This is a very unique and successful award,” begins Itemuagbor, the initiator of the Okpekpe 10 km race. “Dr. Danladi Bako and myself decided to be there as a way of encouraging you guys for this novel idea.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

“I am happy with what I have seen, the credibility of the awardees and the package, kudos once again.”

On his part, Dr. Bako, the ace broadcaster and former Director General of Nigeria Broadcasting Commission, lauded the organisers for the quality of the show and quality of those who attended as well.

“Frank, I am very proud of you and your team. I am excited with what I have seen from start to finish. Sportsville, as a programme, has always made me proud each time I watch you guys; today’s ceremony is confirmation of your quality. Congratulations,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Delta State Sports Commission boss, Tonobok Okowa, was also very elated with the quality of the package. “You guys have done very well. I am happy to be here and happy to be a recipient as well,” Chief Okowa added.

Sportsville CEO, Frank Ilaboya, while congratulating the awardees, noted that the high level of attendance this year would serve as a massive motivation for next year’s show.

“Mike Itemuagbor for one is a big masquerade that rarely shows up in public even in events of this nature, so also is Danladi Bako who flew in all the way from Sokoto. Chief Okowa whose hands are full with preparations for the next sports festival and other AFN events still spared time to attend.

“ I must give special kudos to my Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, who was the Special Guest of Honour for making out time to be part of it. He has always been very supportive to our cause.”

“To the Honorable Minister Sunday Dare and the other awardees, we say a big thank you for honoring us with their presence,” Ilaboya stated.