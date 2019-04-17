Itex Integrated Services Limited, a pan-African financial technology company that provides innovative solutions for commerce and payment acceptance, has emerged winner of the “Most Efficient Payment Terminal Service Provider” at the 2019 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Electronic Payment Incentive Scheme (EPIS) Efficiency Awards. The prestigious award event was held at the Eko Hotels, Lagos, recently.

Commenting on the award, managing director and CEO, Itex Integrated Services, Mr. Ernest Uduje, said, “Itex is honoured to receive this coveted award. It highlights that our innovativeness, hard work, dedication and zeal has not gone unnoticed. Since inception, we have focused on ensuring that we provide the best payment solutions for our clients, responding to their needs in line with agreed turnaround time. We are also known for providing tailor made services to our range of clients, making us stand out in the fintech space.

“We are inspired by this recognition and will continue to expand the frontiers of payment technology. We aim to be the foremost and most preferred payment solutions provider and Nigeria and remain committed to consistently providing solutions that will enable our clients enjoy smooth and secure transactions. We are indeed thrilled to be recognized by the Central Bank of Nigeria.”

The award is in recognition of Itex’s outstanding and innovative approach to point of sale (POS) solutions in the use of software deployment as well as terminal activity. The company was one of the first organisations to successfully deploy and manage POS terminals in Nigeria. Its customary POS applications ease the electronic payment and revenue collection of bills, tariffs and airtime while making the transactional experience enjoyable for clients by offering them the ability to monitor and control their transaction processes.