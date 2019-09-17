Itex Integrated Services Ltd, an innovative Fin-Tech Company that deploys secure solutions to diverse customers, has been granted the licence to operate as a commercial Super Agent in the nation’s financial services by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The licence will enable Itex to provide basic financial services such as account opening, BVN capture, funds transfer, cash withdrawals, bill payments to the unbanked particularly in rural areas. The licence will also enable the Company to recruit more agents to carry out financial services.

Commenting on the licence, Managing Director and CEO, Itex Integrated Services Ltd, Mr. Ernest Uduje stated that the Company is elated to have gotten the full approval to be a Super Agent. He said “We are indeed happy to have qualified for this licence. Our primary goal is to provide ease of financial services and transactions for our customers including those in the rural areas. This licence gives us an opportunity to provide these services on an even larger scale, thus providing financial empowerment to the unbanked and underbanked”.