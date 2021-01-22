From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) has disclaimed a notice about 2021/2022 alleged recruitment exercise purportedly advertised by a website claiming to have been made by the Fund.

In press statement signed by the Acting Director, Public Affairs Department, Suleyol Fred Chagu disclaimed the advertisement notifying the General Public of “ITF Recruitment 2021/2022 application portal”.

The statement said “The Industrial Training Fund wishes to state that it did not engage the services of www.recruitmentbeam.com.ng/itf-recruitment/ to advertise any vacancies in the Industrial Training Fund nor is it currently recruiting.

“It is hereby reiterated that in the event that the ITF plans to recruit, it will be in line with the extant Federal Civil Service Commission’s regulations guiding the operations of Ministries, Departments and Agencies, which are strictly adhered to by the ITF.

“That all vacancies shall be advertised in at least two newspapers circulating nationally, giving prospective candidates a minimum of six weeks within which to apply.

“The General Public and all our clients are by this notice, hereby, advised to be wary of fraudulent persons and or groups who are involved in defrauding members of the public or attempting to do so.”