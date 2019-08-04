Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) over the weekend donated equipment worth millions of naira to Mopa Technical College even as the Director-General, Sir Joseph Ari, has called on Nigerians to embrace vocational and technical education to reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

He said white-collar jobs are no longer available for the teeming unemployed youths in the country and asked them to create jobs through vocational and technical education rather than be a liability to the society.

The DG also urged all Nigerians irrespective of age to also embrace Information Computer Technology (ICT) related studies, adding that technical education is the “currency of the future” even as ITF in conjunction with NECA donates 25 computer sets and other items to Mopa Technical College

He said that the ITF in conjunction with NECA is currently in partnership with no less than 24 organizations, including Peugeot Automobile of Nigeria (PAN), Nigerdock and Ruff and Tumble, in alignment with President Muhammadu Buhari’s national industrial thrust policy.

He added that the same policy dictated why the ITF took it upon itself to equip as many Nigerians as it can, “with the necessary technical skills, which is now the currency of the future, and that is why the ITF is leveraging and aligning with the policies of President Muhammadu Buhari, on industrialisation and technological expansion.”

Unveiling 25 units of HP model-mounted computer sets, printers, scanners, photocopiers, machines, repair tool kits, industrial standing fans and a 25KVA generator among others, at the Government Technical College, Mopa, Ari noted the challenge “we have in the private sector is getting skilled medium and low employees. “But with what we are doing here today, such a problem will not arise here.”

At Amuro Community Secondary School, Aiyeteju, Mopa Amuro, 30 trainee graduands under the “Passion to Profession Programme (P2PP), were presented with starter packs, including industrial sewing machines, catering equipment and welding machines.

Those at the events included the DG of NECA, Mr. Timothy Olawale, who was represented by the Manager (Abuja), Nike Ajala and the facilitator of the training programme and ITF’s Director of Finance, Omolola Gbadamosi.