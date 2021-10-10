From Gyang Bere, Jos

Director-General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari, has said that his organization has been well positioned to address the challenges of unemployment and the rising poverty in the country.

He gave this assurance during the 50th anniversary of the ITF held at the Fund’s headquarters in Jos, disclosing that over 500,000 youths had been trained in cutting-edge technical skills in four years.

According to him, the beneficiaries were empowered with start-up packs for the first time since the establishment of the fund.

Special Adviser to Plateau State Governor, Nde Ezekiel Gomos who was the Guest Speaker, said ITF had done well in equipping Nigerians with skills acquisition.

He advised Federal Government to unify agencies with

