Walter Ukaegbu, Abuja

The Director General/Chief Executive of the Industrial Training Fund ITF, Mr. Joseph Ari has said the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP), has equipped over 150,000 Nigerians with skills for employability and entrepreneurship.

He explained that the (NISDP) is one of the numerous skills acquisition intervention programmes introduced and implemented by the Fund to facilitate the achievement of President Muhammadu Buhari’s policy on job and wealth creation.

Ari who made this known during the closing ceremony of the National Industrial Skills Development Programme (NISDP) yesterday, stated that the scheme focuses on skills acquisition to create jobs to stem perversive unemployment and breed a new generation of entrepreneurs to transform the economic landscape of the country.

According to him, the commitment to skills acquisitions was based on the fact that it is the most sustainable solution to combating unemployment reducing poverty and youth restiveness in the country.

He stated: “It is an incontrovertible fact that any society that negates the development of its human capital is bound to retrogress in terms of growth and development”, he stressed.

Ari also noted that it was until the inauguration of the Buhari Administration, Nigeria was a perfect example of such society that is the face of existing vacancies in several sectors of national economy where youths roamed the streets without any form of gainful employment giving rise to crimes and other social vices that still bedevil the country.

While stating the determination of the Fund to support the Federal Government to implement its change , he said the graduation ceremony is a giant step to this regard.

“This phase of the programme was completed shortly before the 2019 elections which trained over 11,000 Nigerians in various trade areas like, welding and fabrication, plumbing and pipe-fitting.

Others include tailoring, aluminum, tiling, plaster of Paris (POP) as well as photographer.