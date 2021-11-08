From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph N. Ari said ITF is contributing immensely in placing Nigeria on the path of steady economic growth and industrialization.

He noted that the management is working towards taking the country to be among the top nations of the world.

Ari disclosed this on Monday while declaring open the 2021 half-year and 3rd quarter performance review meeting with a theme, “Target setting and achievement in a post COVID-19 era: The way forward for ITF” held at the ITF Headquarters, Jos.

“I am desirous of seeing an ITF that has answered its name as the leading learning and development Agency that Nigerians depend upon it terms of actualizing the building of our economy.

“I would like to see an ITF that adds value in taking Nigeria to be among the top countries in the comity of Nations. I will also want to see an ITF that competes favourably with other learning and development Agencies.

“I would like to see and ITF that grows not just into a household name where every young Nigerian would see as a pride of place to belong to in terms of actualizing his or her career prospects. I would like to see an ITF that will lubricate the industrial hub of the country by way of ensuring that industries in the country operate optimally.”

He noted that the programme will provide them with the opportunity to vigorously deliberate and address the challenges currently facing the ITF and other organizations in the country that was thrown up by COVID-19.

“It is becoming increasingly obvious that the challenges we are currently confronting today as fallouts of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be with us for some time to come.

” It is in appreciation of this the management has continued to explore ways of exploiting the opportunities in the prevailing situation for our corporate survival in the years ahead.”

Ari said the Fund will not be distracted by the activities of mischief makers and detractors who are working round the clock to blackmail and cast aspersions on the integrity of the Institution.

“I want to emphasise that our institution is renowned as sticklers to all processes and procedures, and rules and regulations guiding our activities.

“It was in appreciation of this that the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) named the ITF as the most ethics compliant and integrity Agency among 352 Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) surveyed by the commission in 2020.”

The Director of Corporate Planning Department, Mr. Abimbola James said the programme will avail the management the opportunity to plan ahead in actualizing the core mandate of ITF in the post COVID-19 era to meet the yearning and aspiration of Nigeria.

