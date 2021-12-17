From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Director General of Industrial Training Fund (ITF), Joseph Ari has has rejoiced with President Muhammadu Buhari as he marked his 79th birthday celebration.

Ari in a press statement on Friday noted that the President’s years of service have shown his undeniable commitment to unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

He said, “On behalf of the Governing Council, Management and the entire staff of the Industrial Training Fund (ITF), I join Nigerians nationwide to heartily felicitate with His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, as he marks his 79th birthday today.

“Mr. President Sir, your years of service to our dear country have shown your undeniable commitment to the unity, peace and development of Nigeria.

Since taking the mantle of leadership as President in 2015, you have continually displayed these qualities through numerous programmes and initiatives that have transformed the lives of Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

“From the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP) to the recently unveiled National Development Plan (NDP) 2021-2025, you have continued to show that in spite of all odds, you are determined to transform the country into the powerhouse that our forebears had envisioned.”

Ari said the Industrial Training Fund have been beneficiaries of the policies and programmes that have driven Nigeria to unparalleled levels of achievements.

“We want to assure that as the Agency responsible for human capital development of Nigerians, we will be at the front of ensuring the achievement of the National Development Plan, just as we did for the ERGP through the implementation of numerous skills acquisition interventions that created jobs and reduced poverty in line with the policy objectives of your Administration.

“As you mark this birthday, I pray that God would continue to imbue you with wisdom, courage and good health to continue to safely pilot the ship of the Nigerian State.”

